ISF Spring Senior Athlete Spotlight – Noah Parr

Noah Parr came to CHS in the middle of his Junior year and he played basketball as a junior and then switched to tennis his Senior year. He states that it was amazing playing sports at CHS because he got to meet so many people and make so many friends. He would like to thank his coaches and teammates for making his time at CHS the best it could be. Next year he will be attending Cal State Fullerton University and will study Kinesiology.

- Advertisement -

Noah, Proud to call you an Islander!!!