Thursday, March 18, 2021
Sports

Coronado Sports Spectator Guidelines

By Islander Sports Foundation

With the excitement of athletic events opening and competitions beginning to happen at Coronado High School, we wanted to provide some guidelines to our families. Please understand that this is a fluid situation, and we will update you throughout the season as we receive additional information.

If given permission to attend and observe any athletic events on our campus to see your child participate, please follow these guidelines as outlined below:

  • Attendance is limited to immediate family living in the household (Maximum of 2 people)
  • Masks must be worn at all times when on the CUSD Campus.
  • Social distancing of 6 feet must be observed between non-household members at the event, as well as when entering and exiting.
  • No in and out privileges
  • No food or drink allowed.
  • You must be on the list given to us by your school/team to enter.
  • Observers may arrive no earlier than 10 minutes prior to the event.
  • Observers MUST leave the facility immediately following the event.
  • The facility will be cleared out in between events to allow for the next cohort of observers.
  • If you do not feel well or are currently experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home.
  • Wash or sanitize your hands frequently.
  • Cover your mouth when you cough.

For Field sports: spectators must enter through the visitor’s gate located off of 7th street, the closest cross street is G Ave.
For CHS gym: the entrance is the main gym entrance off of 7th street.

Please help keep our student athletes, coaches, and community safe by adhering to all California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and San Diego County Public Health orders and guidelines.

We look forward to a successful opening of our athletic programs and appreciate your continued support

Islander Sports Foundation
Islander Sports Foundationhttps://islandersportsfoundation.com/

