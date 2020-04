- Advertisement -

Nico Sanchez was a standout on the baseball field. Nico would like to thank his family for all their support and encouragement. He would also like to thank CHS Alum Joe Woerman who dedicated a lot of his time to help him become a better baseball player. Nico states that the best part of playing baseball at CHS was that it was like being a part of a family not just a team.

Proud to call you an Islander Nico – Best of luck in your future!