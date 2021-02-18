CHS Sports Camps May Soon Transition to Modified Season Play, Registration May Open Soon

For the last several months, Coronado High School has provided sports camps for high school athletes to participate in following guidelines set forth by the County of San Diego. Additionally, a few no-contact sports have begun modified seasons. These include golf, cross country, tennis, and swimming. CHS Athletic Director Robin Nixon feels that soon more sports that were camps will open to a shortened spring season with play adapted to new safety protocols. Once given the green light, the registration period will open and could be relatively short.

“We are optimistic now that more sports may start in a month or less,” says Nixon. “In light of this, we are trying proactively to get the word out that registration may open soon for certain sports.”

Nixon works closely with the state’s high school athletics governing body, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF). CIF determines which sports might be next to open abbreviated seasons under modified play. CIF moved some sports that are traditionally in the fall or winter seasons to an abbreviated spring season. Nixon emphasizes that circumstances change daily, but that it appears as if more sports may open soon.

The list of sports now being considered for spring play is on the Islander Sports Foundation website at islandersportsfoundation.com under the “Spring” tab. The “More” tab includes the registration link, as well as links to the required physical form to be printed, signed, and uploaded. Only jpeg, png and pdf files are accepted for uploads. Some newer cell phones take photos in heic formats, which will not upload to the registration site. So, if the person registering takes a photo of a physical form instead of scanning it, it is advised to check the photo’s file format. In order to minimize or avoid any delay, Nixon suggests that students prepare now. She indicates that it is normal for her to need to follow up with certain registrations due to missing documents, uploading issues, or other clarifications.

“I can’t tell you how much we are looking forward to getting kids back into sports. As with most situations related to COVID-19, there will be modifications, but I am confident that parents and students will be happy to see more athletic activities start again.”