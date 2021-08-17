Middle School Fall Sports Registration Open – Register by August 27

Registration for the Fall 2021 season of middle school sports is open through 5pm Friday August 27. The fall season runs for 10 weeks between September 7 and November 12 with practice two to three times a week (dependent on sport and team). All students in grades 6 through 8 who live or attend school in Coronado are welcome to participate.
Fall sports include both competitive and intramural options:
- Competitive (competes against other San Diego schools at locations around San Diego)
- baseball
- cross country
- girls indoor volleyball
- Intramural
- beach yoga
- bike club
- boys beach volleyball
- girls indoor volleyball
- golf
- recreation sports
- sports performance enhancement
- tennis
Competitive sports are $245 for the season (includes a uniform t-shirt) and intramural sports are $225 for the season. Scholarships are available by application.
More details available at www.islandersportsfoundation.com. Questions can be sent to the CMS Athletic Director, Kristen Guymon at cmssportsad@gmail.com.