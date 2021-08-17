Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Middle School Fall Sports Registration Open – Register by August 27

By Islander Sports Foundation

ISF logo

Registration for the Fall 2021 season of middle school sports is open through 5pm Friday August 27. The fall season runs for 10 weeks between September 7 and November 12 with practice two to three times a week (dependent on sport and team). All students in grades 6 through 8 who live or attend school in Coronado are welcome to participate.

Fall sports include both competitive and intramural options:

  • Competitive (competes against other San Diego schools at locations around San Diego)
    • baseball
    • cross country
    • girls indoor volleyball
  • Intramural
    • beach yoga
    • bike club
    • boys beach volleyball
    • girls indoor volleyball
    • golf
    • recreation sports
    • sports performance enhancement
    • tennis

Competitive sports are $245 for the season (includes a uniform t-shirt) and intramural sports are $225 for the season. Scholarships are available by application.

More details available at www.islandersportsfoundation.com. Questions can be sent to the CMS Athletic Director, Kristen Guymon at cmssportsad@gmail.com.

 

 

 

 

Islander Sports Foundation

