Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Community NewsEntertainment

Sunset, Swayze, and the Time of Your Life: Coronado Island Film Festival presents Movie on the Beach: “Dirty Dancing”

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Island Film Festival invites guests to step into the summer of 1963 on Friday, June 26, for its annual Movie on the Beach fundraiser — this year featuring the classic Dirty Dancing, presented under the stars on the Coronado shoreline.

With the Hotel del Coronado as the backdrop, the evening will transform the beach into a nostalgic coastal homage to Kellerman’s Mountain House in the Catskills. As the sun sets over the Pacific, guests will be welcomed by glowing bonfires, ocean breezes, and the nostalgic soundtrack that will have you “Swayzing” as DJ Trisha Lynn and Marilyn Klisser of Club Coronado bring some heat to the sand.

Beach chairs will be provided, and guests are encouraged to bring blankets or jackets as the night may get chilly when the evening breeze rolls in. With a themed cocktail in hand and feet in the sand, attendees can settle in for a unique cinematic experience.

For those seeking an elevated experience, a limited number of exclusive fire pit lounges are available. Each includes a private fire pit, seating for up to six guests, a double-wide chaise lounge, and a bespoke gift, offering an intimate way to experience the evening.

Movie on the Beach serves as a critical fundraiser supporting CIFF’s mission, year-round outreach, and cultural programming.

“Year after year, our movie on the beach — made possible by the Hotel del Coronado — grows into something more spectacular than the last,” said Merridee Book, CEO & Artistic Director, Coronado Island Film Festival. “And yet the heart of this gathering has never been about the spectacle. It is about what happens when a community comes together around something it loves — and chooses to invest in it. The funds raised sustain our five-day festival and the free educational programming that reaches students, emerging filmmakers, and film lovers throughout the year. This is cinematic magic with real, lasting impact.”

TICKETS

Sponsorship opportunities are available for this event. Contact Jon Book at  [email protected].



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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