Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Sports

Islander boys swim team powers past Point Loma; girls fall just short

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The Coronado High School swim teams hosted Point Loma High School Tuesday evening at the Brian Bent Memorial Aquatics Complex (BBMAC). The Islander boys earned a strong 102–66 victory, while the girls came up just short in a close 81-79 meet.

The Islaner boys were led by several first-place finishes. Senior Gage Everitt captured the 50 freestyle, Luca Morocco won the 100 freestyle, and Santi Garcia Rojo place first in the 100 backstroke. Sophomore Cedrick Tolentino added another first place win in the 500 freestyle.

Coronado also swept the top three spots in the 200 medley relay; the first place team comprised of Everitt, Morocco, Devin Ertekin, and Garcia Rojo.

Luca Morocco and Devin Ertekin. Photo courtesy of Amy Ertekin

The Islanders closed out the meet with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay, with the veteran team of Ertekin, Quint Richardsson, Morocco, and Everitt.

On the girls side, the Islanders turned in strong individual performances despite the narrow loss. Jillian Stachowicz won both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, remaining undefeated this season. Brianna Hoak placed first in the 200 individual medley, Ellie White won the 100 breaststroke, and Kailyn Cornell took top honors in the 100 backstroke.

The girls secured a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay consisting of Cornell, Stachowicz, Hoak, and Mirren Fallon.

The Islanders continue their season Thursday, April 9, against La Jolla High School at BBMAC at 3:30pm.

 

Information submitted by Donna Stachowicz. 



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Coronado Times Staff
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