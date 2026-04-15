Welcome to the Jungle: Coronado Flower Show takes over Spreckels Park

The Coronado Flower Show returns April 18–19, transforming Spreckels Park once again into the largest tented flower show in the United States, and one of Coronado’s most enduring traditions since 1922.

This year’s theme, Welcome to the Jungle, brings a bold, immersive experience filled with tropical installations, vibrant floral design, and layered botanical displays that invite guests to wander, explore, and discover.

Across the weekend, visitors can experience award-winning horticulture and design competitions, live entertainment, and a curated marketplace alongside food, beer, and wine gardens. The festivities begin Friday night with a community movie night under the stars, brought to you by Coronado Cheer, and continue with signature events including the 1922 Club, an elevated evening experience beneath the tents. The beer garden is brought to you by Coronado Brewing Company and the Islander Beer Club.

Events in the Tents features hands-on educational programming and nonprofit collaborations. Made possible through a grant graciously provided by the Coronado Community Foundation to the Coronado Floral Association, this initiative brings interactive workshops, demonstrations, and meaningful community partnerships to life, creating opportunities for guests of all ages to engage, learn, and give back.

Beyond the Tents expands the show’s footprint with floral celebrations off the park grounds and into the heart of the island. This creative initiative invites local businesses to join the festivities to transform the entire city into a springtime celebration.

At its core, the show is a true community effort, powered by hundreds of volunteers and drawing thousands of visitors each year to celebrate creativity, gardening, and connection in the heart of Coronado.

“We wait all year for this moment. Seeing the tents rise in the park means everything is coming to life, the energy, the creativity, the community. It’s the start of something really special, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone in.” ~ Coronado Floral Association

Quick guide to the weekend

coronadoflowershow.com





