Saturday, April 11, 2026
Community NewsEntertainment

The best of Coronado will be on display at the fifth Coronado Art & Wine Festival

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Courtesy photo

The Coronado Art & Wine Festival returns for its fifth year on Saturday, May 9 from 12 to 5 p.m. as the heart of Coronado transforms into an open‑air destination for world‑class art, local wines, fun bites, live entertainment, and student performances.

This family-friendly festival offers live performances and the chance to browse more than 110 artist booths. For the 21+ crowd, tickets can be purchased to one of the three wine areas, featuring bites from Coronado restaurants, standout wines, premium spirits, and craft cocktails from San Diego and wine‑country partners. Tickets for the VIP experience is known to sell out.

Art takes center stage throughout the festival, with a curated selection of featured artists showcased at the heart of the event. Coronado locals Cathy Surgeoner Deibler and Sabah Alassil will be featured alongside accomplished San Diego artists Ethan Blu and Walter Redondo, creating a dynamic and diverse presentation of regional talent. Complementing this lineup, four featured student artists from Coronado High School will also be on display, offering the community a glimpse into the next generation of creative talent.

The newest addition to the Art & Wine Festival is just for kids. Families are invited to experience THE HIVE, the Coronado Schools Foundation’s Kids Area, a new space designed especially for young imaginations. THE HIVE features free hands-on art projects and interactive activities, including handmade gift creations with local artist Sarah Honaker of Creations by SEH, mini golf, succulent plantings with Hayley Beard of Edward Jones, art stations by Monarch Soul, Friends of the Coronado Library, Safe Harbor Coronado, and more. Designed as a playful, fun environment, THE HIVE gives children their very own place to create, explore, and have fun.

The Coronado Art & Wine Festival is about more than art and wine though, it’s about giving back. The event is a collaborative partnership between the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, made possible with the generous support of the Title Sponsor, Discover Coronado. This collaboration showcases Coronado’s downtown business district and specialty restaurants while celebrating all of the art programs CSF funds for Coronado students.

Whether you attend as a guest, volunteer your time, or support the festival as a sponsor, your participation makes a meaningful difference in our community.

Coronado Art & Wine Festival



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Shop for formal dresses and more at the Second Best Shop

Community News

Coronado’s 2026 Home Front Judging winners & walking tour

Community News

Coronado Promenade Concerts releases 2026 Concerts in the Park schedule

Community News

San Diego Writers Festival highlight reel (video)

Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival brings “Talladega Nights” to NASCAR Weekend

Community News

Inside Coronado’s VFW: A gathering place for great food, new friends, and a lively lineup of events

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival brings “Talladega Nights” to NASCAR Weekend

Community News

The Friends’ 54th annual Spring Book Fair

History

Celebrating 90 years of lawn bowling with The Green of West Plaza exhibit

Community News

2026 CSF Golf Cart Drawing winner announced as community support drives Day of Giving success

Community News

Welcome to the Jungle: CFA x Live Nado merch collab is here

People

Coronado Rotary celebrates a century of service

More Local News

Coronado’s 2026 Home Front Judging winners & walking tour

Community News

Coronado Promenade Concerts releases 2026 Concerts in the Park schedule

Community News

Longer season, fewer buses: City Council approves this year’s free summer shuttle

City of Coronado

Inside Coronado’s VFW: A gathering place for great food, new friends, and a lively lineup of events

Community News

The Friends’ 54th annual Spring Book Fair

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Shop for formal dresses and more at the Second Best Shop