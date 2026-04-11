The best of Coronado will be on display at the fifth Coronado Art & Wine Festival

The Coronado Art & Wine Festival returns for its fifth year on Saturday, May 9 from 12 to 5 p.m. as the heart of Coronado transforms into an open‑air destination for world‑class art, local wines, fun bites, live entertainment, and student performances.

This family-friendly festival offers live performances and the chance to browse more than 110 artist booths. For the 21+ crowd, tickets can be purchased to one of the three wine areas, featuring bites from Coronado restaurants, standout wines, premium spirits, and craft cocktails from San Diego and wine‑country partners. Tickets for the VIP experience is known to sell out.

Art takes center stage throughout the festival, with a curated selection of featured artists showcased at the heart of the event. Coronado locals Cathy Surgeoner Deibler and Sabah Alassil will be featured alongside accomplished San Diego artists Ethan Blu and Walter Redondo, creating a dynamic and diverse presentation of regional talent. Complementing this lineup, four featured student artists from Coronado High School will also be on display, offering the community a glimpse into the next generation of creative talent.

The newest addition to the Art & Wine Festival is just for kids. Families are invited to experience THE HIVE, the Coronado Schools Foundation’s Kids Area, a new space designed especially for young imaginations. THE HIVE features free hands-on art projects and interactive activities, including handmade gift creations with local artist Sarah Honaker of Creations by SEH, mini golf, succulent plantings with Hayley Beard of Edward Jones, art stations by Monarch Soul, Friends of the Coronado Library, Safe Harbor Coronado, and more. Designed as a playful, fun environment, THE HIVE gives children their very own place to create, explore, and have fun.

The Coronado Art & Wine Festival is about more than art and wine though, it’s about giving back. The event is a collaborative partnership between the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, made possible with the generous support of the Title Sponsor, Discover Coronado. This collaboration showcases Coronado’s downtown business district and specialty restaurants while celebrating all of the art programs CSF funds for Coronado students.

Whether you attend as a guest, volunteer your time, or support the festival as a sponsor, your participation makes a meaningful difference in our community.

Coronado Art & Wine Festival





