Monday, April 13, 2026
Sports

Islander swimmers take on La Jolla Vikings, boys win close contest

Less than 1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

Coronado swim season in full swing

The Coronado High School boys and girls swim teams faced La Jolla High School last Thursday in a competitive dual meet.

The Islander boys earned a narrow 89–81 victory over the Vikings, while the girls fell to a strong La Jolla squad, 113–55.

The boys were led by multiple first-place finishes. Luca Morocco won both the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, while Devin Ertekin took the 50 and 100 freestyle. Gage Everitt added wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Those swimmers, along with Santi Garcia Rojo and Carter Mondezeleski, also contributed to relay victories.

200 Medley and 400 free relay team: Kailyn Cornell, Mirren Fallon, Isabella Kenny, and Jillian Stachowicz. Submitted photo

On the girls side, Jillian Stachowicz continued her strong season with a close win in the 200 individual medley and a decisive victory in the 100 breaststroke. Kailyn Cornell also earned a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke.

Head coach Paul Folts remains optimistic as the Islanders head into this week’s matchups: a home meet against Eastlake on Tuesday at BBMAC at 3:30 p.m., followed by an away meet at Cathedral Catholic on Thursday.

Information submitted by Leigh Everitt



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Coronado Times Staff
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