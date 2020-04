Kainoa enjoyed his time on the varsity track team (4 years) where he ran the 100, 200, 400, 4×100 relay, 4×400 relay teams. He wants to thank Coach Green for his help. Kainoa will be attending UCSD Jacobs School of Engineering and Computer Science this fall. It should also be noted that Kainoa has a cumulative GPA of 4.31 and has been very active in the NJROTC program.

Kainoa, Proud to call you an Islander!!!