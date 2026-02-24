Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Sports

Youth Basketball League championship games

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

The excitement is building as the Coronado Recreation Department Youth Basketball League heads into its championship weekend. Join us on Saturday, February 28, for the highly anticipated championship games and help celebrate all the teams advancing after an incredible season of growth, teamwork, and confidence in both the coed and girls’ leagues.

Families and basketball fans are invited to cheer on the players during the Girls 4th–6th grade championship at 9 am, the Coed 3rd–4th grade game at 10:05 am, and the Coed 5th–6th grade game at 11:10 am.

Admission is free, so bring your friends and family to enjoy the energy, the hustle, and the unforgettable moments on the court.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

CrossFit Coronado launches “Crown City Legends” to support active aging and connection

Community News

Run for a Reason: PAWS of Coronado’s Ruff Run Returns March 7

Bridgeworthy

Australian Open champions Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina headline BNP tennis tourney

People

Coronado Tennis Coach Joel Myers receives 2026 male coach of the year award from SDDTA

People

Victoria Henderson builds a football community for women

Bridgeworthy

Idol winner Abi Carter headlines first week of BNP Paribas Open entertainment

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Upcoming day trips from the Spreckels Center include Oceanside Museum of Art and Getty Villa

Community News

Discover something new this spring at the John D. Spreckels Center

City of Coronado

Open House event for Coronado recreation jobs

Community News

Lilo & Stitch: A mini musical adventure for young performers

People

Faces of Recreation Services: Jacob Sirois

Community News

Oyster shell craft workshop – register early

More Local News

Habanero’s: Gas station tacos, the fuel we have been waiting for

Dining

Bernard Francis Gallant (1933-2026)

Obituaries

Meet Dr. Barbour, the behind-the-scenes hero at PAWS of Coronado

People

Chelsea’s Voice returns with community block party, renewed mission to support families with disabilities

People

Citing customer choice and green options, Council votes to join CCA for energy procurement

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Nicole Marie Pete chosen to create artwork for Imperial Beach splash...