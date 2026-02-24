Youth Basketball League championship games

The excitement is building as the Coronado Recreation Department Youth Basketball League heads into its championship weekend. Join us on Saturday, February 28, for the highly anticipated championship games and help celebrate all the teams advancing after an incredible season of growth, teamwork, and confidence in both the coed and girls’ leagues.

Families and basketball fans are invited to cheer on the players during the Girls 4th–6th grade championship at 9 am, the Coed 3rd–4th grade game at 10:05 am, and the Coed 5th–6th grade game at 11:10 am.

Admission is free, so bring your friends and family to enjoy the energy, the hustle, and the unforgettable moments on the court.





