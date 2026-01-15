Ann Moore sworn in as 2026 Port of San Diego Chair, guiding theme: “Delivering Coastal Access Today”

The Port of San Diego formally swore in its 2026 officers for the Board of Port Commissioners on Wednesday, January 14 at the brand-new Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center on the Chula Vista Bayfront. Ann Y. Moore, Chula Vista’s appointee, is chair; Michael Zucchet, a San Diego appointee, is vice chair; and GilAnthony Ungab, National City’s appointee, is secretary. The officers are elected by the Board and serve a one-year term.

Chair Moore unveiled her guiding theme for 2026: “Delivering Coastal Access Today.” Speaking to an audience of community leaders, stakeholders, and Port employees, Chair Moore highlighted the importance of well-planned development projects that make the San Diego Bay waterfront a place of access and opportunity – delivering public parks, public art, good jobs, and environmental protection and benefits in a holistic and balanced way.

“Growing up in Chula Vista, I knew people who never went to the beach or the bay. It’s hard to believe we lived within a couple of miles from the waterfront and yet it seemed so far away. Our bayfront was for steel and concrete, not for people. All the ‘good stuff’ like sandy beaches and waterfront shops and restaurants were in San Diego or Coronado,” said Chair Moore. “I am grateful that this Board and many previous Commissioners have worked very hard to bring more ‘good stuff’ to the South Bay and all around the Port. To me, ‘Delivering Coastal Access Today’ means that development projects should bring investment and benefits to the community – things like good-paying jobs and economic opportunities as well as improved public parks and facilities, public art, and environmental stewardship.”

In looking to the year ahead, key initiatives that will help deliver more coastal access include:

Park improvement projects – Harbor Park (Chula Vista), Grand Caribe Shoreline Park (Coronado), Pepper Park (National City), Dunes Park (Imperial Beach), Pier Plaza (Imperial Beach), Cesar Chavez Park (San Diego), Freedom Park at Navy Pier (San Diego), and more.

Redevelopment projects and integrated planning – Chula Vista Bayfront Project, Seaport San Diego (proposed), Port Master Plan Update, National City Balanced Plan, Trust Lands Use Plan, and more.

Environment – Maritime Clean Air Strategy, Environmental Protection, Environmental Conservation, and more.

Chair Moore was sworn in by her daughter, Ashlin Y. Lutes. Vice Chair Zucchet was sworn in by his wife, Teresa Zucchet. Secretary Ungab was sworn in by retired U.S. attorney Patrick O’Toole.

There are seven Commissioners on the Board. In addition to the officers, outgoing chair, Danielle Moore, is a second San Diego appointee; Commissioner Dan Malcolm serves as Imperial Beach’s appointee; Commissioner Frank Urtasun is Coronado’s appointee; and Commissioner Sid Voorakkara serves as the third of the three San Diego appointees. Commissioners are appointed by the city councils of their respective cities for four-year terms and may be reappointed for additional terms per policies set by the city councils. The Board of Port Commissioners is responsible for setting the policies by which the Port of San Diego conducts its day-to-day operations, under the guidance of its President and CEO, Scott Chadwick.





