Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Danielle Moore Sworn in as 2025 Port of San Diego Chair

Vision of “Progress Anchored in People”

The Port of San Diego formally swore in its 2025 officers for the Board of Port Commissioners on Tuesday, January 14. Danielle Moore, a San Diego appointee, is chair; Ann Moore, Chula Vista’s appointee, is vice chair; and Michael Zucchet, a second San Diego appointee, is secretary. Notably, for the first time in the Port’s history, both the chair and vice chair of the Port are women. The officers are elected by the Board and serve a one-year term.

2025 Officers of the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. Left to right: Vice Chair Ann Moore, Chair Danielle Moore, Secretary Michael Zucchet. Courtesy of the Port of San Diego.

Chair Moore unveiled her guiding theme for 2025: “Progress Anchored in People” at Eve, a new indoor/outdoor event space with stunning San Diego Bay views. Speaking to an audience of community leaders, stakeholders, and Port employees, Chair Moore shared her personal journey and outlined a vision centered on community-driven progress, sustainability, and innovation.

“From electrification efforts to environmental justice, the Port’s work is deeply rooted in service to the community – a mission that resonates with me as someone who has always valued the intersection of progress and people,” said Chair Moore. “I believe our greatest achievements are realized when we place people at the center of our efforts. Progress isn’t just about infrastructure, trade, or economic growth – it’s about how those efforts improve lives, create opportunities, and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.”

In looking to the year ahead, Chair Moore highlighted key initiatives that exemplify the Port of San Diego’s commitment to fostering economic development, environmental sustainability, and community engagement:

  • Continuing efforts to control and stop the spread of Caulerpa prolifera, an invasive seaweed, in and near the Coronado Cays.
  • Celebrating 35 years of partnership with Pasha and the 20th anniversary of the Jean Anne, a Jones Act vessel critical to transporting vehicles to and from Hawaii.
  • Making B Street Pier cruise ship terminal improvements.
  • Advancing a proposed zero-emissions truck stop in National City.
  • Adding more shore power for cargo vessels.
  • Advancing long-term planning efforts with the Port Master Plan Update, the Trust Lands Use Plan, and the National City Balanced Plan.
  • Opening the Port’s 23rd park – Sweetwater Park – and continuing improvements in Cesar Chavez Park, Pepper Park, Shoreline Park, and the Imperial Beach Pier and Plaza.
  • Celebrating the grand opening of the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center on the Chula Vista Bayfront.

Chair Moore’s vision promises a year of growth and transformation, all anchored in the power of community.

Chair Moore was sworn in by her mother, Felicia Moore. Vice Chair Moore was sworn in by her husband, Curtis Moore. Secretary Zucchet was sworn in by his wife, Teresa Zucchet.

2025 Board of Port Commissioners. Left to right: Commissioner Sid Voorakkara, Commissioner GilAnthony Ungab, Vice Chair Ann Moore, Chair Danielle Moore, Secretary Michael Zucchet, Commissioner Dan Malcolm, Commissioner Frank Urtasun. Photo courtesy of the Port of San Diego
There are seven Commissioners on the Board. In addition to the officers, outgoing chairman, Frank Urtasun, is Coronado’s appointee; Commissioner Dan Malcolm serves as Imperial Beach’s appointee; Commissioner GilAnthony Ungab is National City’s appointee, and Commissioner Sid Voorakkara serves as the third of three San Diego appointees. Commissioners are appointed by the city councils of their respective cities for four-year terms and may be reappointed for additional terms per policies set by the city councils. The Board of Port Commissioners is responsible for setting the policies by which the Port of San Diego conducts its day-to-day operations, under the guidance of its President and CEO, Scott Chadwick.



