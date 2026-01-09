Saturday, January 10, 2026
Oyster shell craft workshop – register early

Sample Shell 2026 – 4

The John D. Spreckels Center will host an Oyster Shell Craft Workshop on Friday, February 6 from 12:30 to 2 pm. This hands-on class invites participants to decorate an oyster shell using decoupage, learning how to cut and glue decorative paper to create a one-of-a-kind piece.

The workshop is open to both experienced and beginner crafters, and all supplies are provided. The cost to attend ranges from $13–$19, depending on residency and senior discount eligibility. The event will take place at the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street.

Space is limited, and spots tend to fill quickly. Registration opens January 14, with Coronado residents able to register online now at coronado.ca.us/civicrec.

For more information, call 619-522-7343 or stop and visit at 1019 Seventh Street.



