Coronado Recreation Department offers five-week volleyball program for 7-13 year olds

City of Coronado
On Mondays, starting Dec. 1, the City of Coronado Recreation Department has two youth volleyball classes available for 7-13-year-olds interested in improving their skills to play the game.

Beginners to experienced players can register for this five-week class to be held on Mondays from 3:30 to 4:20 pm for players ages 7-9, and 4:30-5:30 pm for players ages 10-13; all in the Community Center gym. Register by contacting the recreation department at 619-522-7342 or online at www.coronado.ca.us.  Additional volleyball classes will be offered throughout the winter and spring. Bump, Spike, Serve!

Direct link: https://bit.ly/YouthVolleyballClasses



Coronado Gives community story: Seven’s journey to a forever home through PAWS of Coronado

Community

Tom Riddle (1936-2025)

Obituaries

Meet your neighbor: Justine Fraley, veteran helping veterans

Military

Ditch the bird: Cioppino for Thanksgiving

Dining

Coronado Gives community story: How the CHA connects past and present

Community

