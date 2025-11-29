Coronado Recreation Department offers five-week volleyball program for 7-13 year olds

On Mondays, starting Dec. 1, the City of Coronado Recreation Department has two youth volleyball classes available for 7-13-year-olds interested in improving their skills to play the game.

Beginners to experienced players can register for this five-week class to be held on Mondays from 3:30 to 4:20 pm for players ages 7-9, and 4:30-5:30 pm for players ages 10-13; all in the Community Center gym. Register by contacting the recreation department at 619-522-7342 or online at www.coronado.ca.us. Additional volleyball classes will be offered throughout the winter and spring. Bump, Spike, Serve!

Direct link: https://bit.ly/YouthVolleyballClasses





