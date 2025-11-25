Coronado teacher Katie Quinly receives North Island Credit Union Foundation grant

North Island Credit Union Foundation has awarded a grant to Coronado High School through its Fall 2025 Teacher Grant program. The grant, given to Coronado High School Teacher Katherine Quinly, will be used to fund an organic garden that will be designed, planted and maintained by the school’s special education students.

“At North Island Credit Union Foundation, we believe great communities start with great classrooms,” said North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. “These grants celebrate the educators who go above and beyond to engage their students and spark a love of learning. We’re proud to support their work and the positive impact it has across our schools.”

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the Foundation provided 10 grants to underwrite class projects in San Diego and Riverside counties. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, North Island Credit Union and its Foundation have awarded $225,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura County, or credit union members actively teaching in California, can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students.





