Christ Church Day School students “Bowled Over” at the Coronado Lawn Bowls

It was a morning full of sunshine, smiles, and rolling bowls as twenty-four students from Christ Church Day School enjoyed a special P.E. session at the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club this week.

Under the guidance of Coach Javier Gómez and six club volunteers, the students learned how to play the classic sport of lawn bowls mastering their stance, perfecting their aim, and discovering the challenge of getting closest to the little white ball called the jack.

Before the games began, everyone learned the importance of etiquette, teamwork, and respect, all key parts of the sport. Soon, the green was filled with laughter and cheers as friendly games got underway.

“It was amazing to see how quickly everyone picked it up,” said Coach Gomez. “Once they got the hang of it, they had an absolute blast!”

By the end of the session, the students were full of excitement and gratitude for such a fun and welcoming experience.

Christ Church Day School highly recommends that other schools come out and give lawn bowls a try. It’s a fantastic way to stay active, learn new skills, and enjoy teamwork in a relaxed, outdoor setting — with plenty of laughs along the way!





