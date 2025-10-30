Thursday, October 30, 2025
Christ Church Day School students “Bowled Over” at the Coronado Lawn Bowls

Managing Editor
It was a morning full of sunshine, smiles, and rolling bowls as twenty-four students from Christ Church Day School enjoyed a special P.E. session at the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club this week.

Under the guidance of Coach Javier Gómez and six club volunteers, the students learned how to play the classic sport of lawn bowls mastering their stance, perfecting their aim, and discovering the challenge of getting closest to the little white ball called the jack.
Before the games began, everyone learned the importance of etiquette, teamwork, and respect, all key parts of the sport. Soon, the green was filled with laughter and cheers as friendly games got underway.

“It was amazing to see how quickly everyone picked it up,” said Coach Gomez. “Once they got the hang of it, they had an absolute blast!”

By the end of the session, the students were full of excitement and gratitude for such a fun and welcoming experience.

Christ Church Day School highly recommends that other schools come out and give lawn bowls a try. It’s a fantastic way to stay active, learn new skills, and enjoy teamwork in a relaxed, outdoor setting — with plenty of laughs along the way!



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

Port to end lease at Coronado Ferry Landing, stalling $20 million redevelopment project

Business

EPA announces faster completion on two Tijuana sewage projects

Community News

The Cancer Cartel fundraiser packs Fire Station Venue, raises $20,000 for cancer patients

Community News

Al R. Sorensen (1936-2025)

Obituaries

Council approves next step in reviving Island Express electric shuttle service

City of Coronado

