Lil Pilgrim’s Party brings Thanksgiving fun on a day off school

Looking for something fun to do on your child’s day off from school? Join us for the Lil Pilgrim’s Party (with parents), a special Thanksgiving celebration for little ones age 3-5 and their favorite adults.

Together you’ll enjoy cooking holiday treats, singing songs, listening to stories, and playing festive games — all in the spirit of gratitude and togetherness. Don’t miss this heartwarming morning of fun on Monday, Nov. 10, from 10–11:30 am at the Club Room Room in Glorietta Bay Park.

Register now at coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342. Also, Check out the FREE Preschool Spanish Rhyme Time Class, right before from 9 to 9:40 am at the community center.

Direct Link: https://bit.ly/LilPilgrimsParty





