Coronado crime report: Child abuse report, DUI, public intoxication

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Oct. 18 to Oct. 24.

Arrests:

Domestic violence

Oct. 18: A 26-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for domestic battery, which carries a potential penalty of up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000, plus mandatory counseling and protective order conditions.

Public intoxication

Oct. 20: A 19-year-old man was taken into custody on misdemeanor charges for being drunk in public. The offense carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

Outstanding misdemeanor warrant

Oct. 20: A 38-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and referred to the issuing authority. Penalties depend on the underlying charge.

Driving under the influence

Oct. 24: A 20-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for DUI, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in county jail, a fine of $390–$1,000, license suspension, and a DUI education program.

Incidents reported:

October 18 Suspicious vehicle: 1

Child abuse report: 1

Petty theft: 1

Noise disturbance: 3

Domestic violence: 1

Drunk in public: 2

Welfare check: 2

Reckless driving: 1 October 19 Welfare check: 1

Stolen vehicle: 1

General disturbance: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 1 October 20 Welfare check: 4

Suspicious vehicle: 2

Drunk in public: 1

Traffic accident, minor injury: 1

Vandalism: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Battery: 1 October 21 Trespassing: 2

Welfare check: 2

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Battery: 1

Fire in a structure or vehicle: 1 October 22 Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Battery: 1

Noise disturbance: 1 October 23 Noise disturbance: 2

Welfare check: 1

General disturbance: 2

Petty theft: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Hit and run, no injuries: 1

Vandalism: 1 October 24 DUI: 1

Welfare check: 1

Vandalism: 1

General disturbance: 2

Trespassing: 1

Battery: 1

Noise disturbance: 2

Reckless driving: 1





