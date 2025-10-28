Coronado crime report: Child abuse report, DUI, public intoxication

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Oct. 18 to Oct. 24.
Arrests:
Domestic violence
Oct. 18: A 26-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for domestic battery, which carries a potential penalty of up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000, plus mandatory counseling and protective order conditions.
Public intoxication
Oct. 20: A 19-year-old man was taken into custody on misdemeanor charges for being drunk in public. The offense carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine.
Outstanding misdemeanor warrant
Oct. 20: A 38-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and referred to the issuing authority. Penalties depend on the underlying charge.
Driving under the influence
Oct. 24: A 20-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for DUI, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in county jail, a fine of $390–$1,000, license suspension, and a DUI education program.
Incidents reported:
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
- Child abuse report: 1
- Petty theft: 1
- Noise disturbance: 3
- Domestic violence: 1
- Drunk in public: 2
- Welfare check: 2
- Reckless driving: 1
October 19
- Welfare check: 1
- Stolen vehicle: 1
- General disturbance: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
October 20
- Welfare check: 4
- Suspicious vehicle: 2
- Drunk in public: 1
- Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
- Vandalism: 1
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Battery: 1
October 21
- Trespassing: 2
- Welfare check: 2
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
- Battery: 1
- Fire in a structure or vehicle: 1
October 22
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Battery: 1
- Noise disturbance: 1
October 23
- Noise disturbance: 2
- Welfare check: 1
- General disturbance: 2
- Petty theft: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Hit and run, no injuries: 1
- Vandalism: 1
October 24
- DUI: 1
- Welfare check: 1
- Vandalism: 1
- General disturbance: 2
- Trespassing: 1
- Battery: 1
- Noise disturbance: 2
- Reckless driving: 1