Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Coronado crime report: Child abuse report, DUI, public intoxication

Coronado Times Staff
The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Oct. 18 to Oct. 24.

Arrests:

Domestic violence
Oct. 18: A 26-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for domestic battery, which carries a potential penalty of up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000, plus mandatory counseling and protective order conditions.

Public intoxication
Oct. 20: A 19-year-old man was taken into custody on misdemeanor charges for being drunk in public. The offense carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

Outstanding misdemeanor warrant
Oct. 20: A 38-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and referred to the issuing authority. Penalties depend on the underlying charge.

Driving under the influence
Oct. 24: A 20-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for DUI, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in county jail, a fine of $390–$1,000, license suspension, and a DUI education program.

Incidents reported:

October 18

  • Suspicious vehicle: 1
  • Child abuse report: 1
  • Petty theft: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 3
  • Domestic violence: 1
  • Drunk in public: 2
  • Welfare check: 2
  • Reckless driving: 1

October 19

  • Welfare check: 1
  • Stolen vehicle: 1
  • General disturbance: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Suspicious vehicle: 1

October 20

  • Welfare check: 4
  • Suspicious vehicle: 2
  • Drunk in public: 1
  • Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
  • Vandalism: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Battery: 1

October 21

  • Trespassing: 2
  • Welfare check: 2
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
  • Battery: 1
  • Fire in a structure or vehicle: 1

October 22

  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Battery: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1

October 23

  • Noise disturbance: 2
  • Welfare check: 1
  • General disturbance: 2
  • Petty theft: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 1
  • Vandalism: 1

October 24

  • DUI: 1
  • Welfare check: 1
  • Vandalism: 1
  • General disturbance: 2
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Battery: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 2
  • Reckless driving: 1



Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

Islander Cross Country runners post PRs at league cluster meet

Sports

