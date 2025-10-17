Van trip to the Visions Museum of Textile Art

All aboard for a day trip from the John D. Spreckels Center to the Visions Museum of Textile Art at Liberty Station, where you’ll explore stunning contemporary quilts and textile masterpieces in a vibrant, inspiring space.

The visit includes a docent-led tour followed by free time to enjoy lunch on your own — bring your own or choose from nearby dining options.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 19 from 10 am to 2 pm. We’ll depart from the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street.

Cost varies based on senior discount and residency. Transportation is provided as part of your registration.

To register or learn more, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center in person.





