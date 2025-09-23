Commander, U.S. Third Fleet serves as keynote speaker at Ombudsman of the Year Appreciation Dinner

SAN DIEGO – Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S Third Fleet, spoke at the annual Sybil Stockdale Ombudsman of the Year Appreciation Dinner at the Admiral Baker Clubhouse, Sept. 12, 2025.

The Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) established the Mrs. Sybil Stockdale Ombudsman of the Year Award in 2015. Mrs. Stockdale set an unfaltering example for her support to families of other POWs during the seven-year captivity of her husband, Vice Adm. James Bond Stockdale, in Southeast Asia.

Wade was the evening’s keynote speaker and highlighted the invaluable contributions of Ombudsmen as trusted liaisons between command leadership and families.

“My wife, Catherine, and I are absolutely honored and humbled to be here with you tonight,” Wade said. “Your service is humbling, absolutely critical, and fully deserving of recognition.”

During the ceremony, Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S Pacific Fleet (CNSP), presented Seira De Veau, representing CNSP, selected from all shore commands in the Navy; and Jessica Pugh, representing USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and all afloat commands under U.S. Pacific Fleet, as afloat Ombudsman of the Year.

In his remarks, Wade emphasized the profound and far-reaching impact of the Ombudsmen’s work. He noted that their value extends well beyond simple communication and directly impacts Sailors.

“Supporting our families is not a ‘nice-to-have’ thing, it is an imperative.” Wade said, “Behind every uniform is a family! And behind every family is an Ombudsman who ensures they have a voice, resources, and the support they need.”

The appreciation dinner, an annual cornerstone celebration, was organized by the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) team. Also in attendance was Rear Adm. Rich Jarrett, commander, Navy Region Southwest, along with the commanding officers of all three San Diego metro bases.

The event was hosted by Naval Base San Diego, Naval Base Coronado, and Naval Base Point Loma, welcoming over 240 guests, including 61 registered Ombudsman, with attendees traveling from as far as Fallon, Nevada.





