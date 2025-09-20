Coronado Rec offers fun-filled classes for kids on October 13, a CUSD holiday

There’s no school on Monday, October 13 and Coronado Recreation has you covered. Exciting and fun-filled classes will be offered for kids of all ages to make the most of the CUSD school holiday.

For the littlest learners, the Tiny Monsters Halloween Workshop (ages 3–5 with a parent) is a festive morning filled with crafts, cooking, and spooky sensory play — costumes welcome! Older kids can join the Monster Mash Up (ages 6–11), where they’ll get messy with slime, make creepy treats, and enjoy eerie games and contests. Teens ages 11–15 can take part in the Youth Babysitter Training Class to learn real-life childcare and emergency skills while building confidence to start their own babysitting business. There’s also Music Playground (ages 3-5) or the Little Music Lab (ages 6–9) — two free, hands-on music classes where kids explore instruments, rhythm, and ensemble fun, no experience needed.

All classes are held on Monday, October 13, and space is limited. Preregistration required at coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.





