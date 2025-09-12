Friday, September 12, 2025
Tiny Monsters Halloween Workshop: Spooky Fun for Preschoolers

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Looking for a sweet (and spooky!) way to celebrate Halloween with your little one? Our Tiny Monsters with Parents workshop is the perfect festive morning of fun for kids ages 3–5 and their grown-ups.

Enjoy Halloween crafts, cooking, sensory play, and a mini party — costumes welcome! Join us Monday, October 13, from 10–11:30 a.m. in the Club Room at Glorietta Bay.

Don’t miss out — register today at coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.

Direct registration link: https://bit.ly/TinyMonstersWorkshop



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

