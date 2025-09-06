Saturday, September 6, 2025
Find your calm this fall with sound bath classes at the Spreckels Center

1 min.
City of Coronado
Sound Bath Crystal bowls

As the seasons shift and the pace of life picks up, the John D. Spreckels Center invites the community to pause, unwind, and reconnect through a soothing sound bath experience this fall and winter.

Designed for participants of all levels, these sound bath classes offer a peaceful escape from daily stress. Through the healing vibrations of crystal singing bowls, chimes, and other calming instruments, attendees will be guided into a state of deep relaxation that calms the nervous system and promotes inner balance.

Each session offers a welcoming, tranquil space to release tension and rest in the present moment. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, blanket, and pillow for optimal comfort. Chairs will also be available for those who prefer to sit. To maintain a serene environment, doors will close promptly at 12 p.m., and guests are encouraged to arrive early to settle in.

Upcoming class dates include:

  • Friday, September 19
  • Friday, October 17
  • Friday, November 21
  • Friday, December 12
  • Friday, January 23

Cost:

  • $23 for Coronado residents
  • $29 for nonresidents

Classes take place at the John D. Spreckels Center, located at 1019 Seventh Street in Coronado.

Treat yourself to some well-deserved relaxation this fall. To register or learn more, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center in person.

 



