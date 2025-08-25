Coronado’s Instrumental Music Classes Hit a High Note This Fall

Whether you’re 3 or 73, Coronado’s fall music programs offer a chance to play, learn, and connect through the joy of making music. Beginning September 3, Instrumental Music Classes return to the Club Room at Glorietta Bay Park for children and adults of all experience levels.

Children ages 3 to 5 can join The Music Playground, a lively introduction to instruments and rhythm, while ages 6 to 9 can enroll in Little Music Lab, a more in-depth exploration of musical concepts. Both programs offer hands-on fun with instruments like ukuleles, recorders, and boomwhackers, all in an engaging, creative setting.

For adults looking to get back into music—or try it for the first time—Coronado’s Terrible Orchestra provides a welcoming, no-pressure environment. Despite the name, “terrible” just means fun. No auditions or prior experience are required, and rehearsals take place every Wednesday evening. It’s the perfect mix of music, laughter, and community.

Registration is open. To register or learn more, visit www.coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342. Direct Link: https://bit.ly/InstrumentalClasses





