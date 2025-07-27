Lego® Workshop for Adults: Build a Yellow Travel Suitcase

Experience a hands-on creative workshop designed for adults. Participants will be guided step-by-step through building the Lego® Yellow Travel Suitcase, a 184-piece set that’s included with registration, a $15 value you’ll take home at the end of the program. No prior Lego experience is necessary.

This relaxed, instructor-led session offers a unique opportunity to unwind, explore your creativity, and enjoy a fun social activity with others.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 30 from 10:30 am to noon at the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street. The cost is $25 to $37, depending on residency status and senior discount qualification.

To register, visit coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the center in person.

Space is limited. Advance registration is encouraged.





