Coronado Crime Report: Resisting an Officer, Criminal Threats

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers May 24 to 30.

Arrests:

Resisting an officer

May 26: An 26-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for resisting an executive officer—a police officer, judge, or other law enforcement agent—using threats or violence. This often includes resisting arrest. The charge carries possible fines and up to three years incarceration.

Public intoxication

May 26: A 25-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail and fines of up to $1,000.

Domestic battery

May 28: A 50-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for domestic battery, which carries a potential penalty of a year in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Domestic battery

May 30: A 43-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for domestic battery, which carries a potential penalty of a year in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Incidents reported:

May 24

Stolen vehicle: 1

Welfare check: 1

Traffic accident, unknown injuries: 1

General disturbance: 1

Noise disturbance: 5

Public drunkenness: 2

Grand theft: 1

DUI: 1

May 25

DUI: 2

Public drunkenness: 2

Noise disturbance: 3

General disturbance: 4

Vandalism: 1

Welfare check: 3

Grand theft: 2

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Reckless driving: 3

Trespassing: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 1

May 26

Noise disturbance: 2

Forgery/fraud: 1

Temporary restraining order violation: 1

Petty theft: 1

Welfare check: 1

Public drunkenness: 2

General disturbance: 1

Trespassing: 1

May 27

Vandalism: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Traffic accident, major injury: 1

Trespassing: 3

May 28

Stolen vehicle: 1

Reckless driving: 3

Battery report: 1

Domestic violence: 1

Welfare check: 1

Petty theft: 1

Traffic accident, minor injury: 1

May 29

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Petty theft: 1

Criminal threats: 1

Welfare check: 1

May 30

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Welfare check: 3

Temporary restraining order violation: 1

Reckless driving: 1

General disturbance: 2

Noise disturbance: 1

Petty theft: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

DUI: 1





