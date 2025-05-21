Coronado Crime Report: Vandalism, DUI, Fraud

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers May 10 to 16.

Arrests:

DUI

May 10: An 18-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries possible penalties of up to six months in jail, fines of up to $1,000, and possible license suspension or DUI school.

Outstanding warrant

May 11: A 58-year-old woman was arrested on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants and referred to an outside agency.

Outstanding warrant

May 15: A 29-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and referred to an outside agency.

Vandalism

May 16: A 28-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for vandalism with damages amounting to $400 or less. The charge carries possible penalties of fines up to $1,000, up to a year in county jail, restitution, community service, or probation.

Incidents reported:

May 10

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, minor injury

General disturbance

DUI

May 11

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Trespassing

Vandalism report

Noise disturbance

Domestic violence

May 12

Traffic accident, minor injury

Petty theft (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)

Forgery/fraud

General disturbance

Reckless driving

Welfare check

May 13

Reckless driving

Welfare check

Grand theft report

Battery

May 14

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Petty theft

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Disturbance

Suspicious vehicle

Noise disturbance

May 15

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Forgery/fraud

Noise disturbance (3 incidents)

Temporary restraining order violation report

General disturbance (4 incidents)

Welfare check (4 incidents)

Sexual assault report

Reckless driving

Vandalism report

Traffic accident, no injuries

Petty theft

May 16

Traffic accident, no injuries

General disturbance (3 incidents)

Welfare check

Stolen vehicle report

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Domestic violence





