Coronado Crime Report: Vandalism, DUI, Fraud

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers May 10 to 16.

Arrests:

DUI
May 10: An 18-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries possible penalties of up to six months in jail, fines of up to $1,000, and possible license suspension or DUI school.

Outstanding warrant
May 11: A 58-year-old woman was arrested on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants and referred to an outside agency.

Outstanding warrant
May 15: A 29-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and referred to an outside agency.

Vandalism
May 16: A 28-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for vandalism with damages amounting to $400 or less. The charge carries possible penalties of fines up to $1,000, up to a year in county jail, restitution, community service, or probation.

Incidents reported:

May 10

  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • General disturbance
  • DUI

May 11

  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Trespassing
  • Vandalism report
  • Noise disturbance
  • Domestic violence

May 12

  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Petty theft (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)
  • Forgery/fraud
  • General disturbance
  • Reckless driving
  • Welfare check

May 13

  • Reckless driving
  • Welfare check
  • Grand theft report
  • Battery

May 14

  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Petty theft
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Disturbance
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Noise disturbance

May 15

  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Forgery/fraud
  • Noise disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Temporary restraining order violation report
  • General disturbance (4 incidents)
  • Welfare check (4 incidents)
  • Sexual assault report
  • Reckless driving
  • Vandalism report
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Petty theft

May 16

  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • General disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Welfare check
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Domestic violence



