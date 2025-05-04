Strengthening Our Community: Let’s Talk About Elder Abuse

June is World Elder Abuse Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness and take action against a growing issue affecting older adults in our communities. Many people are unaware of just how widespread elder abuse is—or how to recognize and report it. As a result, these harmful acts often go unnoticed and unreported, continuing to rise across San Diego County.

Join us at the John D. Spreckels Center on Friday, June 6 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm for a free, informative presentation led by the County of San Diego’s Aging & Independence Services. Learn the facts about elder abuse, discover the warning signs to watch and listen for, and find out how you can play a role in preventing it.

This one-hour session is open to all and is especially important for older adults, caregivers, family members, neighbors, and community advocates. By starting the conversation and spreading awareness, we can create a stronger, safer, and more informed community.

To register, please visit ca-coronado.civicrec.com, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk.

Take a stand against elder abuse—because protecting our elders starts with awareness.





