John D’Aquino’s Actors Workshops for Youth, Teens, Adults

Hollywood actor John D’Aquino (Seinfeld, NCIS, Disney Channel) is bringing his expert acting workshops to Coronado this April. Designed to help performers master comedy and on-camera techniques, these sessions include “How to Make Funny,” where John shares the comedic timing secrets he’s taught at Disney Channel, and “Magic Rectangle,” which focuses on audition skills and performing for the camera.

Workshops are divided by age group: Saturday, April 26, is for ages 9-13, and Sunday, April 27, is for teens and adults. These classes are brought to you through the Coronado Jr. Arts League and take place at the Coronado Community Center; advance registration is required.

Reserve your spot now at coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.





