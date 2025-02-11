Tuesday, February 11, 2025
USS Theodore Roosevelt Community Outreach Beach Cleanup

Managing Editor
U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt participate in a Community Outreach beach clean-up on Jan. 24, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)

On Jan. 24, U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) participated in a beach clean-up as part of a Community Outreach Project (COMREL) at Coronado beach. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)
U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt remove trash after a community beach clean-up. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)



City of Coronado

