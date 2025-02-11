On Jan. 24, U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) participated in a beach clean-up as part of a Community Outreach Project (COMREL) at Coronado beach. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego.
USS Theodore Roosevelt Community Outreach Beach Cleanup
Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]