Avenue of Heroes: Joseph “Joe” Rizza

In the aftermath of World War II and at the height of the Cold War, Joe Rizza completed a distinguished career at sea in both the Merchant Marine and the U.S. Navy, a journey few could match.

An expert in international political-military policy, Rizza authored five classified foreign policy papers for the Joint Chiefs of Staff and played a key role in shaping U.S. foreign policy as an advisor to the President. At the onset of World War II, Rizza was called to active duty in the

U.S. Navy. He commanded attack transports, destroyer escorts, and destroyers, participating in major amphibious assaults in the Marshall and Solomon Islands campaigns, New Guinea, the Philippines, Okinawa, and the Western Pacific. A close call with a kamikaze attack haunted him for the rest of his life, causing recurring nightmares and severe back pain.

As commander of Destroyer Squadron 24, Rizza completed two deployments as Screen Coordinator in Sixth Fleet and led a Mediterranean attack carrier strike force composed of 12 destroyers. In 1960, he was assigned to Seoul, Korea, where he commanded the

U.S. Naval Advisory Group and played a pivotal role in developing the Republic of Korea Navy. From 1964 to 1966, Captain Rizza served on the Joint Chiefs of Staff as a Far East politico-military planner in the Plans and Policy Directorate.

In 1968, Admiral Elmo Zumwalt handpicked Rizza to be his Chief of Staff, Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Vietnam/Chief of the Naval Advisory Group, overseeing all allied navies during the Vietnam War, planning numerous operations against the enemy. Ending his naval career in 1972, then-Governor Ronald Reagan invited Captain Rizza to take over as president of the California Maritime Academy in Vallejo, California, where he transformed the institution, modernizing it for the 21st century. As President of the California Maritime Academy, he was commissioned as Rear Admiral in the United States Maritime Service.

In 1983, this warrior retired after serving 50 years that spanned three interconnected careers: U.S. Merchant Marine Officer, U.S. Naval Officer, and President, California Maritime Academy, accumulating numerous awards and accolades, including the Legion of Merit awarded for Valor. Like the sea that carried him through war and peace, Rizza’s legacy endures – steadfast and profound.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 277 hometown heroes to date. On November 2, 2024, another 16 were honored. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

In 2011, the program was inspired spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly and the local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. That moment made clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

