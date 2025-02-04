CJWC Donates to Scholarship Fund for Recreation Enrichment and Summer Camp

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club works to enhance Coronado through educational, civic and philanthropic services. Through their annual fundraisers including the Taste of Coronado each October, the club raises funds to benefit Coronado and San Diego Community organizations.

The City of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services was the fortunate recipient of $2,000 this January. These funds have been donated directly to sponsor Coronado children and teens requiring financial assistance to attend summer camp and recreation enrichment programs. What a great way to create “lifelong memories” for Coronado youth.





