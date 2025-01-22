Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Community News

Hearts and Hugs Valentine’s Celebrations!

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Hearts and Hugs with Parents, February 10 from 10 to 11:30 am

This special class for children ages 3-12 offers a fun-filled morning of cooking, crafts, and heartfelt activities to celebrate love and creativity. Spend quality time with your little one while making lasting memories together. With no school that day, it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy a meaningful, fun-filled morning together. Don’t miss out on this heartwarming event! (Maximum two children per one parent)

Hearts and Hugs, February 10 from 1 to 2:30 pm

This fun-filled class for kids ages 6-11 features exciting cooking, crafting, and other heartwarming activities. It’s the perfect way for your child to express their creativity while making cherished memories. With no school that day, it’s the ideal opportunity for your child to spend a joyful afternoon crafting and cooking in a fun, engaging environment. Don’t miss this chance to share the love this February!

For more information, call the recreation department at 619-522-7342 or visit us online at coronado.ca.us/civicrec. We’re happy to answer any questions and help you register for this exciting event!



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

