Thursday, January 9, 2025
“ONCE, The Musical” to Open 2025 Season at Lamb’s Players Theatre

Lamb’s original cast returns in this fabulous Irish musical. Winner of the San Diego theatre critics circle award for outstanding musical in 2018. Runs Jan. 21-Mar. 30.

Lamb’s Players Theatre announced that it is returning from its 2018 season, the massive musical hit ONCE. The production won the SAN DIEGO CRITICS CIRCLE Award for OUTSTANDING MUSICAL 2018 and enjoyed several extensions. The gorgeous and rousing Irish musical of love, hope & community was winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.

“It was 2007 and I was given a ticket to the San Diego Cinema Society’s screening of a small budget film called ONCE,” said Director Kerry Meads. “I was surprisingly charmed by its poetic slice of life approach to the struggles of musical artists. What truly made it special was that ‘the stars’ — Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova — were in attendance and played a few songs to the small audience following the film. In 2012, I saw that the film had been adapted for the stage and I made sure that I would get to Broadway to see it. I did — and it was magic! I knew that our intimate stage at LAMB’S was perfect for it. I immediately went to Robert Smyth and told him that as soon as the rights to ONCE were available, we needed to acquire them. And in 2018, ONCE: the musical was live on our stage. I am honored and thrilled to revisit this poetic musical story with many of the same cast members.”

January 21 – March 30, 2025
Wed 2 & 7 / Thu & Fri 7 / Sat 2 & 7/ Sun 2

Tickets range from $48 to $118, depending on the day of the week and the theatre’s seating section.

Director – Kerry Meads
Choreographer – Colleen Kollar Smith
Musical Director – G. Scott Lacy

Producer – Robert Smyth
Smyth joined Lamb’s Players in 1976 to start the group’s resident theatre work, and became the organization’s Producing Artistic Director in 1985.

Cast of Singers, Actors, Musicians:
Abigail Alwein, Angela Chatelain Avila, Kent Brisby, Michael Louis Cusimano, Vanessa Dinning, Charles Evans Jr., Manny Fernandes, Caitie Grady, Morgan Hollingsworth, James McHale, David Rumley, Arusi Santi, Deborah Gilmour Smyth with Gia Glenn, Iris Manter and Sloane Viora in rotation as the young “Ivanka.”.

Lamb’s Players Theatre
1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado

More information and tickets are available online at www.lambsplayers.org or thru the Lamb’s Box Office at 619-437-6000 (Wed–Sat, noon to 6).

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

