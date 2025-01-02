A New Glimpse Into WWII: “The Girls of the Glimmer Factory”

Not remembering a time when she didn’t want to be a writer, Jennifer Coburn has authored articles and books in a variety of genres and is pleased to introduce her latest historical fiction novel, “The Girls of the Glimmer Factory.” Before it launches, she will be sharing insights about her new book at the Coronado Public Library, in the Winn Room, on January 22 at 6:30 pm.

Before you assume this is just another WWII story, you should know that Coburn shared, “I love to find wrinkles of history that not a lot of people have heard about.” As a voracious reader, I can assure you that this story will captivate you, as you discover a little-known slice of Jewish history, which will give you small glimpses of joy and more of profound sorrow. One of my favorite lines from the book, “Joy is the greatest act of resistance,” resonates throughout the story.

A masterful storyteller, Coburn showcases good versus evil as childhood friends Hannah and Hilde reunite at Theresienstadt, a model camp where the Nazis plan to make a propaganda film “Hitler Gives a City to the Jews.” This was part of their intricate plan to convince the world that the Jewish people were living well in confinement.

Coburn’s writing career began with local articles and then delved into the world of romantic comedies. She describes the six books she wrote in that genre as light, fun, madcap stories. “We’ll Always Have Paris” is a mother-daughter travel memoir that was published in 2014. When asked where her story ideas come from, she mentioned that many start from real life, but 75 percent are derived from her imagination.

Her shift to historical fiction stemmed from her curiosity of the mention of the Lebensborn Project, a Nazi breeding program to create a so-called master race, mentioned in the television series “Man in the High Castle.” She began researching during the day and writing at night, and says the topic is crucial because, “If we are to prevent the rise of fascism, then we need to understand how people are seduced by it.” The result was “Cradles of the Reich,” which was published in 2022, for which she also gave an author talk at the Coronado Library. Readers will delight in finding characters from this book in her latest publication.

While researching her first book, she learned details of the use of propaganda in the children’s board game division and about Theresienstadt, a model ghetto, where detainees were treated better while the cameras were on. The prisoners there created a vibrant art scene, with more than 5000 works of art produced, symphonies, plays, and many other artistic accomplishments.

Her extensive research, to ensure authenticity and make the story historically accurate, included talking to the daughter of a survivor, reviewing bomb charts, and even visiting the camp and surrounding town. She also consulted with a dozen experts in the fields of minerals and gems, food history, natural sciences, and a sensitivity reader, to name a few. Sharing an example, she explained that if someone rescued half a Nazi cigarette butt in 1942, its value equaled one slice of bread.

In the middle of the first draft, she went to the camp for a visit, which is 40 miles North of Prague in the Czech Republic. While there, she asked to sleep in the barracks, but was told that was not possible, so she stayed in the desolate, small town and discovered the memorial on a mass grave site, with a small bodega and three restaurants. Being there gave her a sense of place, answered many questions, and allowed her to picture her characters’ experiences, adding realism to the story. Throughout the book, you can truly feel the complexity of emotions that Hannah, the other prisoners, and Hilde likely experienced.

She believes in “Beshert,” the Yiddish term for destiny or “meant to be.” “I want to honor victims and survivors, and I was spurned on through the project by my own curiosity,” shares Coburn. Her target audience is women, who are generally the biggest readers of historical fiction, but she has been pleasantly surprised at the number of men who have enjoyed her book. “The Girls of the Glimmer Factory” will be available to the public on January 28, just a day after National Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Although she was born and raised in Manhattan, she was always fascinated with the California lifestyle. Growing up in New York, she remembers images from the Beach Boys and Gidget. After receiving a communication degree from the University of Michigan, she came to San Diego in 1988 with $40 and a credit card.

“I knew this was the place I wanted to stay my entire life,” she comments. She cites Coronado as one her favorite places and frequents the beach three times a week, because it’s the place she says she most feels at peace.

When she’s not writing, she volunteers with the non-profit organization Reality Changes and helps tutor kids with college essays. There are several new books on her horizon. One of which will be loosely based on her mom being a “beard” in Greenwich Village in 1955. I must say I’m intrigued.

Coronado is the first public stop on her national book tour for “The Girls of the Glimmer Factory.” She plans to visit 10 states in January and February, then continue in New York in May. Don’t miss her Coronado stop on January 22 at 6:30 pm at the Coronado Public Library. You won’t want to miss your chance to get this must-read book at the event. Details can be found on her website.





