Any bill that infringes on the First Amendment of American citizens is illegal. We will file a 1983 civil rights lawsuit against any law enforcement or government actor that infringes on our First Amendment rights. Furthermore, it’s a federal felony to arrest anyone while exercising a constitutional right under US Code Title 18, Sections 241 and 242. We will take this issue to the courts, and we will win as case law is on our side.

Sincerely,

Michael Weaver, GDL Spokesman

Editor’s Note: regarding California State Bill AB 3024





