Monday, August 26, 2024
Shore Duty Grand Opening Set for Long Labor Day Weekend

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Grand Opening of Shore Duty, at 126 Orange Avenue, begins on Friday, August 30 and continues through the Labor Day weekend. Owners Marc Lord and Bill Rogers, also owners of Liberty Call Distilling, are excited that this second location is in their hometown of Coronado.

A full-service restaurant and bar, Shore Duty quietly opened their doors with a “soft opening” three weeks ago to train staff and implement new systems.

“It’s almost like Spring Training in major league baseball. We have a talented line up of staff, and it’s been fun watching them come together as a team. The last few weeks have been our pre-season, but now it’s time to play ball,” said Rogers.

  • The celebration kicks off on Friday, Aug. 30 at 11 am with their $17 Lunch Special where you can mix and match your meal with a side and soft drink. Add a beer, wine or craft cocktail and receive $2 off your beverage. There will be a special Weekend Happy Hour from 1:45 to 5 pm (the earliest happy hour in Coronado), with $5 bottled beers, $6 pints, and $7 well drinks. Friday’s Happy Hour will feature $10 quesabirria tacos while local favorite Ron Wheeler performs from 3 to 5pm.
  • Saturday’s Happy Hour will feature the team from Emerald Spear Tequila promoting their $10 Cadillac Margarita and Shore Duty’s $10 Smashburger with fries. Ron Houston will be playing his visionary brand of country from 2 to 5 pm on the indoor patio.
  • Sunday’s Happy Hour showcases the $10 Steak Sandwich with Onion Rings.
  • On Monday, the amazing DJ TeeLynn will be spinning music from noon to 3 pm while Shore Duty serves up a special Happy Hour $10 Fried Chicken Sandwich with fries.

Shore Duty will offer Liberty Call’s signature and award-winning spirits, including single malt whiskey, bourbon, white and spiced rum, and gin. The menu will also feature classic and seasonal cocktails, local craft beers, select wines, as well as traditional spirits from across the U.S. The team has been working with regulars to bring in their favorite brands.

The menu will showcase scratch-made items like burgers and sandwiches, as well as upscale dishes such as LanRoc Farm pork chops, Grilled Mahi Mahi, Lobster Ravioli, and hand-cut steaks from Hamilton Farms.

“The one thing that makes our restaurant stand-out is our commitment to making our food from scratch. Our hamburgers and steak sandwiches really rise above due in large part to our bread and buns. Our baker is in at 2 am to bake fresh bread in our own ovens. The quality is worth every penny,” said Lord.

The location at 126 Orange Ave has seen several restaurants over the years, but Marc and Bill are confident they can become a long-term staple in the Coronado food scene. Upcoming weekly events such as Buy One Get One Wing Nights on Mondays, Kids Eat Free Night Tuesdays (with drink purchase and adult entrée purchase), their much-loved Steak Night on Wednesdays, and Member Appreciation Nights on Thursdays. Each will be announced in the very near future.

“We’re almost done with the artwork and interior design. The photographic art behind the bar is the work of local veteran, Jason Morgan, and beautifully captures Shore Duty’s respect for our servicemembers. The spot looks completely different than anything that’s been here in the last 10 years. It’s clean, it’s open, it’s bright and warm. We’re excited to show it off,” said Rogers.

Shore Duty
126 Orange Avenue, Coronado



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

