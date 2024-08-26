CHS Class of 2025 Begins Senior Year with Traditional Sunrise Breakfast

The Coronado High School Class of 2025 kicked off their senior year with a sunrise breakfast at Tidelands Park on Friday, August 23. On any given school morning, most students might struggle to wake up and get ready for school on time by 8:30 am, but not for sunrise breakfast. Organized by the class officers with the help of parents, the sunrise breakfast is a highlight for high school seniors. It was evident as there were many in attendance even before the 6:15 am start time. They came for the breakfast food and drinks, but mostly they came to reunite with their classmates after the summer break while enjoying the sunrise behind the Coronado Bridge. As part of the tradition, many photos were taken as students donned paper crowns, leis, and various other photo op props.

“Waking up bright and early was the hardest part. But I was excited to come,” explained co-class president, Alex Conlon. “The sunrise breakfast is almost like a reward after all the years we’ve been going to school.”

Isabella Baranski and Zabelie Bosdet chimed in, “We came to see our friends, and to continue making memories during our senior year.”

The senior class will experience many traditional events together throughout the year. Homecoming weekend will be October 4-5. They will wrap up the school year with prom, powderpuff, a senior trip – usually to Disneyland – and finally bring it full circle with Senior Sunset at North Beach during their last week as high school students.

Students in the Class of 2025 were in seventh grade during the spring of the COVID pandemic. Once they were allowed to get back in the classrooms, they had the option to continue classes at home via Zoom, so the student body’s ability to fundraise to pay for class activities was limited. It’s been a struggle for the last couple of senior classes to meet their funding needs with a budget that rolls over year after year. Students, with the help of parents, have already started working to figure out how to raise enough money to help pay for materials and activities they need for the homecoming parade, powderpuff, and the traditional overnight trip. There will be a parent meeting to kick start the effort on September 10 at 811 Country Club Lane from 5:30 to 7 pm. All senior parents are encouraged to attend. For anyone looking to donate to help the senior class or if you have any questions, email Lori Conlon at [email protected].

The Senior Sunrise Breakfast was a huge success. You know it’s a fantastic annual event when the seniors linger past the 8 am end time. It’s a good thing the high school is only a few blocks away. Go Islanders, finish strong!





