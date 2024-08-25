Sunday, August 25, 2024
Seeking Subject Matter Experts

The City of Coronado John D. Spreckels Center is seeking instructors to teach one-time, occasional or seasonal lectures on history, smart phone photography, writing, and beginning piano playing. Schedule and frequency is instructor’s choice and can be paid or volunteer. Connect with your community and share your expertise with adults 50+ at our beautiful facility at 1019 7th Street.

Please call or email us to start the conversation. We look forward to hearing from you. 619- 522-7343, [email protected]

John D. Spreckels Center / Photo: Coronado Times

 



