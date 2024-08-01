Thursday, August 1, 2024
CIFF and Planet 9 Films to Host Screening of “Límite” with Cast and Crew in Attendance

1 min.

Screening Held in Celebration of the World Design Capital Designation Awarded to San Diego and Tijuana

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) and Planet 9 Films on August 8 will present a screening of Límite, a George Nicholas short film, at the Village Theatre.

Límite is a 40 minute film that follows Manuel, a 16-year-old living in Tijuana, Mexico with his grandfather while his mom works in the United States. When he meets a girl, he sees an opportunity to assert his independence, but what he doesn’t know about her will push him to the limit.

“This powerful film sparks tough conversations, calling for humanity and compassion. It reveals the complexities of drug-related issues and youth involvement in cartels, urging against blanket judgment for real change, or at the very least awareness to ignite change,” says Merridee Book, CIFF CEO & Artistic Director.

A Q&A will follow the screening with cast members Jorge Domínguez Cerdá (Manuel Sr.) and Carla Culebro (Maria), Director George Nicholas, Executive Producer John Cappetta, Producer Eliza Bonev, Associate Producer Carlos Carrillo, and Casting Director Isaac Brown.

VIP tickets are available and include a post-screening reception with the cast and crew at the Brigantine in Coronado (1333 Orange Ave.). The reception includes a curated Mexican-inspired menu and a no-host bar.

The screening is part of the collective series of events hosted throughout the year, on both sides of the border, celebrating and highlighting the distinguished World Design Capital designation awarded to San Diego and Tijuana. This is the first time two cities have been awarded this prestigious recognition and the first time there has been a cross-border collaboration. By showcasing our region as a global hub for design, innovation, arts, and culture, WDC 2024 will foster lasting economic, social, cultural, civic, and environmental impact.

Tickets can be purchased at the CIFF website.

 



