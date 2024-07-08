AI International Film Festival Shorts – “AI in Films – What Next”

The AI International Film Festival (IMDb qualified) is excited to celebrate their next festival in Coronado on July 18.

With judges from around the globe, the AI International Film Festival showcases international independent films, bringing creative filmmakers together to share their visions and skills about how Artificial Intelligence is reshaping our lives and reshaping cinema.

On Thursday, July 18, from 6:30 to 9:30 pm at Coronado’s Village Theatre, film enthusiasts will gather to honor independent short films in “AI in Films – What Next,” an AI International Film Festival Shorts event.

“14 great films have been selected to be screened out of the 73 films from 24 countries which were submitted for the month ending June 2024. Film crews will discuss their films and the future of AI in filmmaking with the audience, followed by an Awards Show,” says Bert Holland, AI International Film Festival Executive Director.

Tickets for the AI International Film Festival Shorts are now available at aifilmfest.org. Students 17 and older, as well as faculty and industry professionals, can get tickets free of charge.

“The AI International Film Festival Shorts offers a diverse selection of international independent films that focus on the societal effects of Artificial Intelligence, as well as those produced using AI tools. Highlights include a plot-twisting experimental film from Iran, a poetic art film from China, a robotic LGBT film from USA, a captivating music video from an Azerbaijani filmmaker, and a prescient flick about mind-bending AI from Argentina,” says Holland.

The AI International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that supports creative independent and student filmmakers whose work educates the public and students about the potential effects of Artificial Intelligence on Society and Filmmaking. The festival strongly supports the rights and fair treatment of content creators and talent regarding compensation and intellectual property everywhere in acting, screenwriting, animation, directing, production, and all other filmmaking-related activities.

The AI International Film Festival encourages open discussion regarding the use of AI tools and how they affect people in the industry. The festival is committed to nurturing talent and providing opportunities for independent and student filmmakers from diverse communities worldwide.

Secure your tickets and passes today so as not to miss this opportunity to be part of cinematic history.





