Monday, July 8, 2024
Entertainment

AI International Film Festival Shorts – “AI in Films – What Next”

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The AI International Film Festival (IMDb qualified) is excited to celebrate their next festival in Coronado on July 18.

With judges from around the globe, the AI International Film Festival showcases international independent films, bringing creative filmmakers together to share their visions and skills about how Artificial Intelligence is reshaping our lives and reshaping cinema.

On Thursday, July 18, from 6:30 to 9:30 pm at Coronado’s Village Theatre, film enthusiasts will gather to honor independent short films in “AI in Films – What Next,” an AI International Film Festival Shorts event.

“14 great films have been selected to be screened out of the 73 films from 24 countries which were submitted for the month ending June 2024. Film crews will discuss their films and the future of AI in filmmaking with the audience, followed by an Awards Show,” says Bert Holland, AI International Film Festival Executive Director.

Tickets for the AI International Film Festival Shorts are now available at aifilmfest.org. Students 17 and older, as well as faculty and industry professionals, can get tickets free of charge.

“The AI International Film Festival Shorts offers a diverse selection of international independent films that focus on the societal effects of Artificial Intelligence, as well as those produced using AI tools. Highlights include a plot-twisting experimental film from Iran, a poetic art film from China, a robotic LGBT film from USA, a captivating music video from an Azerbaijani filmmaker, and a prescient flick about mind-bending AI from Argentina,” says Holland.

The AI International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that supports creative independent and student filmmakers whose work educates the public and students about the potential effects of Artificial Intelligence on Society and Filmmaking. The festival strongly supports the rights and fair treatment of content creators and talent regarding compensation and intellectual property everywhere in acting, screenwriting, animation, directing, production, and all other filmmaking-related activities.

The AI International Film Festival encourages open discussion regarding the use of AI tools and how they affect people in the industry. The festival is committed to nurturing talent and providing opportunities for independent and student filmmakers from diverse communities worldwide.

Secure your tickets and passes today so as not to miss this opportunity to be part of cinematic history.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Coronado Film Festival Announces Head Jurors for Screenwriting Competition

Business

Coronado Jet Ski and Boat Rental Business Makes Waves with Local Discounts

Entertainment

Behind the Scenes of CIFF Gidget Comes to Coronado – July 12 and 13

Entertainment

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – July 2024

Community News

Coronado High School All-Class Reunion – July 3

Entertainment

Thursday Scrabble Nights at the Spreckels Center Begin July 18

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

2024 Coronado Fourth of July Parade Highlight Reel Video and Photos

Sports

Jess McClain Reigns Supreme Again at Patriotic Crown City Classic

Community News

2024 Coronado 4th of July Parade Line Up

Letters to the Editor

Laura Wilkinson Sinton Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

A Heartfelt Message from Jett

Community News

Coronado Fourth of July 2024 Patriotic Home Front Decorating Contest Winners

More Local News

Police Officer Grace Del Bagno Recognized for her Dedication

City of Coronado

2024 Coronado Fourth of July Parade Highlight Reel Video and Photos

Community News

Jess McClain Reigns Supreme Again at Patriotic Crown City Classic

Sports

All Aboard – Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle Has Launched

City of Coronado

CHS Softball Star Pate Hits it Out of the Park: Headed to Cornell

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Naval Special Warfare, Submarine Squadron 11 Display Fleet Lethality