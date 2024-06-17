Get Ready to Rock at the John D. Spreckels Center Karaoke Night – July 11

Get ready to unleash your inner rockstar at the upcoming Karaoke Night happening at the John D. Spreckels Center on Thursday, July 11! Dive into the vibrant ambiance of the Grand Room, where classic tunes from the ’70s await your vocal prowess, all set against the backdrop of dynamic stereo music!

Enjoy a wholesome evening filled with complimentary refreshments and delectable snacks, amidst a welcoming and enthusiastic crowd. And here’s the cherry on top: a coveted prize awaits the performer who leaves the most lasting impression, adding an extra thrill to the night’s festivities.

The musical journey kicks off at 5 p.m., so make sure you’re primed and ready to belt out your favorite hits. The attentive Spreckels Center staff is on hand to ensure your experience is pitch-perfect. To secure your spot, it’s advisable to register in advance. Simply visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, dial 619-522-7343, or swing by the front desk at 1019 Seventh St. Registration is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents.

Mark your calendars, gather your friends, and get ready to ignite the stage with your stellar performances at Spreckels Center’s Karaoke Night – an evening guaranteed to be filled with music, laughter, and memories!





