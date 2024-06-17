Monday, June 17, 2024
Entertainment

Get Ready to Rock at the John D. Spreckels Center Karaoke Night – July 11

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Get ready to unleash your inner rockstar at the upcoming Karaoke Night happening at the John D. Spreckels Center on Thursday, July 11! Dive into the vibrant ambiance of the Grand Room, where classic tunes from the ’70s await your vocal prowess, all set against the backdrop of dynamic stereo music!

Enjoy a wholesome evening filled with complimentary refreshments and delectable snacks, amidst a welcoming and enthusiastic crowd. And here’s the cherry on top: a coveted prize awaits the performer who leaves the most lasting impression, adding an extra thrill to the night’s festivities.

The musical journey kicks off at 5 p.m., so make sure you’re primed and ready to belt out your favorite hits. The attentive Spreckels Center staff is on hand to ensure your experience is pitch-perfect. To secure your spot, it’s advisable to register in advance. Simply visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, dial 619-522-7343, or swing by the front desk at 1019 Seventh St. Registration is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents.

Mark your calendars, gather your friends, and get ready to ignite the stage with your stellar performances at Spreckels Center’s Karaoke Night – an evening guaranteed to be filled with music, laughter, and memories!

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Animation Celebration: Short Film Festival – July 17 & 20

Entertainment

CIFF Family Movie Night: “Top Gun: Maverick” – June 28

Entertainment

An Evening with Author Kate Quinn – July 9

Entertainment

Skylarks Doo-Wop Vocal Group at Spreckels Center – July 2

Dining

Father’s Day Beer Garden at The Laundry Pub – June 16

Community News

Coronado Community Center Presents: Free Summer Entertainment Wednesdays

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Guided Group Meditation at Spreckels Center, Last Thursday of the Month

Community News

Eating for a Healthy Heart – June 20

Community News

Coronado Jump Rope Camps for Kids

Community News

Coronado Community Center Presents: Free Summer Entertainment Wednesdays

Community News

New Crown City Camp – Summer Fun for Ages 6-12

Community News

Spreckels Center to Reopen on June 17

More Local News

A Nostalgic Nod to an American Pastime: Skate into Summer at the Hotel Del’s New Retro-Inspired Roller Rink

Community News

Creation of The League of Wives Memorial (video)

Community News

James Zoll One of 61 California Veterans to be Inducted into In Memory Program 2024

Military

After Everest Summit, Bailey Reflects – And Plans for the Next

News

The League of Wives Memorial Statue Arrives in Coronado (video)

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Animation Celebration: Short Film Festival – July 17 & 20