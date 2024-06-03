Coronado Crime Report: Misappropriating Lost Property & Concealed Weapon (5/25-5/31)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.
Arrests:
5/25/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
49 year old male
5/26/2024: Domestic Violence – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
27 year old male
5/29/2024: Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
54 year old female
5/29/2024: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Glorietta Boulevard
36 year old male
5/30/2024: Misappropriating Lost Property and Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger in Public – Felony on 300 block of Orange Avenue
52 year old male
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 8th Street and Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 8th Street
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue
No injuries reported.