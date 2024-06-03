Coronado Crime Report: Misappropriating Lost Property & Concealed Weapon (5/25-5/31)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

5/25/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

49 year old male

5/26/2024: Domestic Violence – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

27 year old male

5/29/2024: Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

54 year old female

5/29/2024: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Glorietta Boulevard

36 year old male

5/30/2024: Misappropriating Lost Property and Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger in Public – Felony on 300 block of Orange Avenue

52 year old male

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 8th Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

No injuries reported.





