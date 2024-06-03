Monday, June 3, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Misappropriating Lost Property & Concealed Weapon (5/25-5/31)

Bella Villarin
The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

5/25/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
49 year old male

5/26/2024: Domestic Violence – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
27 year old male

5/29/2024: Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
54 year old female

5/29/2024: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Glorietta Boulevard
36 year old male

5/30/2024: Misappropriating Lost Property and Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger in Public – Felony on 300 block of Orange Avenue
52 year old male

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 8th Street
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue
No injuries reported.

 



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

