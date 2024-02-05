Monday, February 5, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Attempted Murder and Assault With a Deadly Weapon (1/27-2/2)

Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Strand Way
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Loma Avenue and Star Park Circle
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 9th Street
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and Rh Dana Place
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and H Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Lunar
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

1/27/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
32 year old male

1/29/2024: Attempted Murder, Elder Abuse, Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo
41 year old male

1/30/2024: Child Endangerment – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue
26 year old male

2/2/2024: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 600 block of C Avenue
61 year old male

2/2/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 4th Street
28 year old male

2/2/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard
20 year old male



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

