Coronado Crime Report: Attempted Murder and Assault With a Deadly Weapon (1/27-2/2)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Loma Avenue and Star Park Circle

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 9th Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and Rh Dana Place

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and H Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Lunar

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

1/27/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old male

1/29/2024: Attempted Murder, Elder Abuse, Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo

41 year old male

1/30/2024: Child Endangerment – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

26 year old male

2/2/2024: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 600 block of C Avenue

61 year old male

2/2/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 4th Street

28 year old male

2/2/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard

20 year old male





