Islander Girls Water Polo Fall to Clairemont 11-4

On Friday, December 15, the Islander girls varsity water polo team hosted the Clairemont Chieftains in their third home game of the season. Unfortunately, the Islander team was missing three key players from the lineup. And although they started off strong, the girls were unable to continue their momentum as they took the 11-4 loss.

Clairemont scored the first goal of the game. Islander senior Caraline Wastila was hot on goal and thanks to excellent communication and coordination, she hurled two shots past the goalie’s reach.

Fellow senior Allie Ralston also tallied a goal of her own to end the first period 3-1.

The Islanders’ lead would unfortunately be short-lived as Clairemont put the pressure on the Islander defense, scoring four goals in the second period alone. Goalie Harper Gilbert made incredible saves, including one from a penalty shot, but there’s only so much one person can do in a team.

Seniors Megan Ledgerwood and Grace Miller were both key players in defending, each having multiple interceptions. The Islanders also had a number of shots on goal, but the Clairemont goalie was a force to be reckoned with.

The second period ended 5-3 Islanders down. The girls are known for stepping on the pedal later in the game, but their offensive front wasn’t quite clicking. Clairemont would score, then the Islanders would have a shot, but it’d be deflected by the goalie. This pattern continued until Miller hurled one over the goalie’s reach to end the third 8-4.

Unfortunately, Clairemont would find the back of the Islanders’ goal three more times during the fourth period. And while Wastila and Miller both had attempts, the Clairemont goalie was on point and didn’t let the Islanders score for the rest of the game.

Although it was a tough loss to an opponent the Islanders normally would have been tightly contested with, this game was a testament to the girls’ ability to fill the gaps and pull their own weight. It’s also notable that Gilbert recorded over 15 saves throughout the game, an impressive feat for the shortlisted team.

The Islanders will enjoy a well-deserved winter break and host their next home game on January 10, 2024 against Santana, where they look forward to hopping back on the winning streak.





