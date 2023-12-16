Saturday, December 16, 2023
Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Fall to Clairemont 11-4

2 min.
Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

On Friday, December 15, the Islander girls varsity water polo team hosted the Clairemont Chieftains in their third home game of the season. Unfortunately, the Islander team was missing three key players from the lineup. And although they started off strong, the girls were unable to continue their momentum as they took the 11-4 loss.

Clairemont scored the first goal of the game. Islander senior Caraline Wastila was hot on goal and thanks to excellent communication and coordination, she hurled two shots past the goalie’s reach.

Senior Caraline Wastila scored the first two Islander goals and was the leading scorer of the night with 2 points.

Fellow senior Allie Ralston also tallied a goal of her own to end the first period 3-1.

Senior Allie Ralston shoots on goal.

The Islanders’ lead would unfortunately be short-lived as Clairemont put the pressure on the Islander defense, scoring four goals in the second period alone. Goalie Harper Gilbert made incredible saves, including one from a penalty shot, but there’s only so much one person can do in a team. 

Goalie and UC Davis commit Harper Gilbert.

Seniors Megan Ledgerwood and Grace Miller were both key players in defending, each having multiple interceptions. The Islanders also had a number of shots on goal, but the Clairemont goalie was a force to be reckoned with. 

Senior Megan Ledgerwood.

The second period ended 5-3 Islanders down. The girls are known for stepping on the pedal later in the game, but their offensive front wasn’t quite clicking. Clairemont would score, then the Islanders would have a shot, but it’d be deflected by the goalie. This pattern continued until Miller hurled one over the goalie’s reach to end the third 8-4.

Senior Grace Miller scores a goal for the Islanders during the third period.

Unfortunately, Clairemont would find the back of the Islanders’ goal three more times during the fourth period. And while Wastila and Miller both had attempts, the Clairemont goalie was on point and didn’t let the Islanders score for the rest of the game.

Allie Ralston passes to a teammate.

Although it was a tough loss to an opponent the Islanders normally would have been tightly contested with, this game was a testament to the girls’ ability to fill the gaps and pull their own weight. It’s also notable that Gilbert recorded over 15 saves throughout the game, an impressive feat for the shortlisted team. 

The Islanders will enjoy a well-deserved winter break and host their next home game on January 10, 2024 against Santana, where they look forward to hopping back on the winning streak. 



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Boys Varsity Soccer Suffers 4-0 Loss to Mt. Carmel

Bridgeworthy

2023 BNP Paribas Open Voted ATP Tour Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year For Record-Setting Ninth Consecutive Time

Sports

Islander Boys Soccer Shutout by Hilltop High 2-0

Sports

Islander Girls Soccer Beats Granite Hills Eagles 2-1

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Fall to Carlsbad After Six Overtime Periods

Sports

Winter Training for Islander Track & Field Underway

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents & Concealed Dagger (11/25-12/1)

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Shut Out Steele Canyon 21-0 in Home Opener

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public (11/18-11/24)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Carrying a Concealed Firearm (11/11-11/17)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Multiple Hit and Runs (11/4-11/10)

Sports

Islander Boys Water Polo Crowned 2023 Division I Champions

More Local News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Discover Coronado Named Title Sponsor of Coronado Art & Wine Festival