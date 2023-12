Enroll Your Child In Festive Holiday Recreation Programs

Unlock the season’s joy for your child and enroll them in Coronado Recreation’s Holiday Programs. Kids will have fun and create lasting memories. Select from the adrenaline-packed Xtreme Dodgeball Holiday Camp, the sweet delights of Holiday Cookies Baking Class, or let your child explore their creativity in the Holiday Craft Workshops.

Keep your child’s holiday spirit alive and their energy high with the fun activities led by experienced instructors in a supervised setting. The activities take place at the Community Center.

Enroll now as spaces are limited. Visit www.Coronado.ca.us/CivicRec for registration details, or tap directly to each program at the following links: