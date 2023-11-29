Letters to Santa 2023: Drop Off in the North Pole Express Mailbox – Dec. 1-15

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services invites children to bring their “Letter to Santa” to deposit in the “North Pole Express Mailbox,” a direct route to Santa’s house. The mailbox will be located at the Community Center (1845 Strand Way) and available December 1 – 15.

Children can get a written response to the letters they write for Santa. Make sure to address letters to: Santa Claus, North Pole Express Mail. Since Santa’s rushed this time of year, be sure to include a self-addressed stamped envelope with the letters.

For more information contact the Coronado Recreation Department at 619-522-7342.





