Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Community News

Letters to Santa 2023: Drop Off in the North Pole Express Mailbox – Dec. 1-15

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services invites children to bring their “Letter to Santa” to deposit in the “North Pole Express Mailbox,” a direct route to Santa’s house. The mailbox will be located at the Community Center (1845 Strand Way) and available December 1 – 15.

Children can get a written response to the letters they write for Santa. Make sure to address letters to: Santa ClausNorth Pole Express Mail. Since Santa’s rushed this time of year, be sure to include a self-addressed stamped envelope with the letters.

For more information contact the Coronado Recreation Department at 619-522-7342.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Reviving History: Celebrating the 100th Birthday of Coronado’s Beloved Model T Laundry Truck – Dec. 9

Community News

Santa Selfies & Giveaways at Coronado Ferry Landing – Dec. 9 & 16

Community News

Reflecting on the 8th Annual Coronado Island Film Festival: Grateful for the Arts

Community News

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights 2023 – Dec. 10 & 17

City of Coronado

Naval Base Gate Closures Cause Traffic Congestion and Frustration [Update – Base Changes Gate Closures to Relieve Congestion]

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report Nov. 16-26 2023

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Thanksgiving Holiday Camps – Nov. 20-22

Community News

Weekly Mah Jongg, Play on Wednesday Afternoons

Community News

’70s Trivia and Pizza Night the Spreckels Center – Nov. 1

Community News

Coronado’s Annual Halloween Happening at Spreckels Park – Oct. 27

Community News

Ukulele for Beginners – Mondays, Oct. 23 to Nov. 27

Community News

Sharp Presents “The Sacred Art of Grieving” – Rescheduled for Oct. 26

More Local News

Naval Base Gate Closures Cause Traffic Congestion and Frustration [Update – Base Changes Gate Closures to Relieve Congestion]

City of Coronado

Jean Louise Watson (1927-2023)

Obituaries

After Years of Individual Property Review, City May Use Survey to Inform Historical Property Designation Decisions

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Celebrates 65 Years

Community News

Coronado City Council Announces Turkey Coloring Contest Winners

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Receives $150,000 from State for Public Library Updates