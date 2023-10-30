Monday, October 30, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Conspiracy to Commit Crimes (10/21-10/27)

1 min.
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Grand Caribe Court
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and F Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Grand Caribe Court
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Unknown injury reported.

Arrests:

10/22/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street
24 year old female

10/23/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime – Felony on 1500 block of Pomona Avenue
33 year old male

10/23/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime – Felony on Orange Avenue and Adella Avenue
32 year old male

10/23/2023: Maliciously Disturbing Another With Loud and Unreasonable Noise – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Coronado Avenue
57 year old female

10/24/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
21 year old male

10/24/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of C Avenue
66 year old male

10/24/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
30 year old male

10/25/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Avenida Del Sol
39 year old male

10/25/2023: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue
46 year old male

10/26/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Coronado Cays Boulevard
40 year old male



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

