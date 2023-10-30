Coronado Crime Report: Conspiracy to Commit Crimes (10/21-10/27)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Grand Caribe Court

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and F Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Grand Caribe Court

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

Unknown injury reported.

Arrests:

10/22/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street

24 year old female

10/23/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime – Felony on 1500 block of Pomona Avenue

33 year old male

10/23/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime – Felony on Orange Avenue and Adella Avenue

32 year old male

10/23/2023: Maliciously Disturbing Another With Loud and Unreasonable Noise – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Coronado Avenue

57 year old female

10/24/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

21 year old male

10/24/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of C Avenue

66 year old male

10/24/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

30 year old male

10/25/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Avenida Del Sol

39 year old male

10/25/2023: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue

46 year old male

10/26/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Coronado Cays Boulevard

40 year old male





