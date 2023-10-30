Coronado Crime Report: Conspiracy to Commit Crimes (10/21-10/27)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Grand Caribe Court
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 3rd Street and F Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Grand Caribe Court
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Unknown injury reported.
Arrests:
10/22/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street
24 year old female
10/23/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime – Felony on 1500 block of Pomona Avenue
33 year old male
10/23/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime – Felony on Orange Avenue and Adella Avenue
32 year old male
10/23/2023: Maliciously Disturbing Another With Loud and Unreasonable Noise – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Coronado Avenue
57 year old female
10/24/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
21 year old male
10/24/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of C Avenue
66 year old male
10/24/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
30 year old male
10/25/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Avenida Del Sol
39 year old male
10/25/2023: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue
46 year old male
10/26/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Coronado Cays Boulevard
40 year old male